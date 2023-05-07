On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .255.

In 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Donovan has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings