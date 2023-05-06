Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. The Oilers are favored (-125) against the Golden Knights (+105).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+105
|-125
|-
|BetMGM
|+105
|-125
|7
|PointsBet
|+105
|-125
|6.5
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Golden Knights Player Props
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Edmonton's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals 60 times.
- The Oilers are 20-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with nine upset wins (75.0%).
- Edmonton is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- Vegas has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (-115)
|3.5 (-105)
|Connor McDavid
|1.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-200)
|3.5 (-167)
|Darnell Nurse
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+135)
|2.5 (+130)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+115)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+135)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+105)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-3-2
|6.6
|4.20
|2.90
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-1-1
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.9
|3.80
|2.20
