Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (22.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (14.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings