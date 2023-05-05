Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 5 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .236 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 64.5% of his games this year (20 of 31), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 22.6% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 11 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.