Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) and the Detroit Tigers (13-17) matching up at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on May 5.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost both.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won eight out of the 17 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cardinals have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 18th in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.61 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule