The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
  • In 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
