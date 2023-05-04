The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA
4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR
3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR
1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 39 goals over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
  • With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

