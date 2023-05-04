Lars Nootbaar -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .214.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings