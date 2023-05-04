The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .242 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Carlson has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings