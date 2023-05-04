Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 16th in MLB play with 34 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

St. Louis' .408 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

St. Louis is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (128 total).

The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (2-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Flaherty is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Flaherty heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon

