Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .264 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (15 of 25), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (16.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (28.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
