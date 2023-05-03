The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.509) and OPS (.909) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (34.5%).
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2).
