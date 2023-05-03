How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Angels vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Cardinals Player Props
|Angels vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Cardinals Odds
|Angels vs Cardinals Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- St. Louis is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 124 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (1-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.