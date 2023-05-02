Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Willson Contreras and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .264 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
