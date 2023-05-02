Taylor Motter is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .222 with two doubles and two walks.

Motter has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Motter has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

