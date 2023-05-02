The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .914, fueled by an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).
  • In 10.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (10 of 28), with more than one RBI four times (14.3%).
  • In 12 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Sandoval (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.