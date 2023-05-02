The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat will try for another victory over the Knicks after a 108-101 win in their matchup on Sunday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 25 points led the Heat to the victory. RJ Barrett had 26 points for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks have been putting up 109.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

The Heat have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 120.6 points per contest, 11.1 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 208

