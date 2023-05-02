Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has two walks while hitting .154.
- In four of nine games this season, Knizner got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Knizner has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
