How to Watch the Devils vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils ready for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Monday, May 1, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is tied 3-3.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG as the Devils take on the Rangers.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-2 NYR
|4/27/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-0 NJ
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|3-1 NJ
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers give up 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- With 273 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.