Right now, the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) have +3000 odds to win the World Series, which places them among the top half of teams in Major League Baseball (12th). They are +375 to win the NL Central (second in the division).

Cardinals MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +3000 12th (+3000, bet $100 to win $3000) To Win the NL Central +375 - (+375, bet $100 to win $375)

Cardinals Standings Information

The Cardinals are 6.0 games behind in the Wild Card standings, and 10.0 games out of first in the NL Central.

Team Games Back 1 Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Milwaukee Brewers 1.5 3 Chicago Cubs 4.5 4 Cincinnati Reds 7 5 St. Louis Cardinals 10

Cardinals Team Stats

The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Cardinals have racked up two or more long balls in 10 games this season, and are 7-3 in those outings.

St. Louis is 5-2 in games this season when it has put up five or more extra-base hits.

The Cardinals are 6-9 in the 15 games this season when they struck out 10 or more batters.

St. Louis has gone 7-3 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Cardinals Next Game Information

Cardinals Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Paul Goldschmidt +2000 - - .304/.400/.509 4 HR 14 RBI Nolan Arenado +2500 - - .233/.286/.310 2 HR 14 RBI Willson Contreras +15000 - - .255/.343/.383 2 HR 11 RBI Tyler O'Neill +15000 - - .241/.298/.356 2 HR 6 RBI Brendan Donovan +15000 - - .277/.330/.386 2 HR 6 RBI Steven Matz +20000 +25000 - 0-4 6.39 ERA 9.0 K/9 Tommy Edman +20000 - - .267/.353/.467 4 HR 10 RBI Dylan Carlson +25000 - - .242/.284/.306 0 HR 5 RBI Jordan Montgomery - +8000 - 2-4 3.34 ERA 8.2 K/9 Miles Mikolas - +20000 - 1-1 5.97 ERA 8.2 K/9 Jack Flaherty - +20000 - 2-3 3.94 ERA 9.3 K/9 Adam Wainwright - +25000 - 0-0 ERA K/9 Alec Burleson - - +4000 .228/.282/.430 3 HR 8 RBI

Cardinals' Top Players

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .304/.400/.509 this season with four home runs, 14 RBI, and a 13.1% walk rate. He has also tacked on three stolen bases.

This season, Tommy Edman is batting .267/.353/.467 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and a 10.8% walk rate. He has also tacked on three stolen bases.

At the plate, Nolan Gorman is hitting .267/.362/.522 with five doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 22 RBI.

Willson Contreras has batted .255/.343/.383 this year with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 11 RBI.

