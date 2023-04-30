Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .296 against him.
