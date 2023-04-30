Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
