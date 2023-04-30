The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 24 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 11 games this season (44.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (24.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings