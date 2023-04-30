Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Sunday (starting at 3:30 PM ET).

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 12.5 (-120) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (+180)

The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Sabonis has collected 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Sabonis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 5.5 (+105) 7.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100)

De'Aaron Fox's 25.0-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Sunday's prop total.

He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 1.4 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-118) 3.5 (-143) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160)

The 11.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Sunday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average.

Barnes averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Barnes' 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-115) 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-139) 4.5 (-161)

The 29.4 points Curry scores per game are 3.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Curry averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Curry has hit 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115) 3.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143)

The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (14.5).

Poole has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Poole has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

