Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 32 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 84 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 10th in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 120 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .341.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jake Woodford (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Woodford has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Woodford has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Griffin Canning 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Patrick Sandoval 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Shohei Ohtani 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Woodford Spencer Turnbull

