After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.
  • Carlson has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.