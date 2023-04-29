Max Muncy will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) on Saturday, April 29, when they battle Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at Dodger Stadium at 9:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-145). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (4-1, 2.32 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-3, 3.81 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 9-10 (winning 47.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

