Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 12 of its 26 chances.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 5-9 7-4 3-13 7-16 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.