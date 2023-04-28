The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)

DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 78 games played (32.1%), including multiple hits on five occasions (6.4%).

He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.

DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last year out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored a run in 14 of 78 games last year (17.9%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 36 .161 AVG .145 .284 OBP .203 .290 SLG .274 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 35/14 K/BB 44/7 0 SB 3 Home Away 39 GP 39 13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (30.8%) 2 (5.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (7.7%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (23.1%) 2 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 4 (10.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)