Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28 will see the New York Islanders hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-2. The Islanders have -120 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (+100).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-120)

Islanders (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.6)

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (42-31-9 overall) have a 6-10-16 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

New York is 15-8-5 (35 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 15 times this season the Islanders finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-12-2 record, good for four points.

New York has taken 14 points from the 18 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-10-2 record).

The Islanders have scored at least three goals in 48 games (37-6-5, 79 points).

In the 27 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 15-8-4 record (34 points).

In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 45 games. The Islanders finished 19-20-6 in those contests (44 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Carolina has earned 52 points (23-7-6) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

When Carolina has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 13 points (5-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 58 times, earning 101 points from those matchups (48-5-5).

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 23 games and registered 40 points with a record of 20-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-19-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

