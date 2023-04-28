The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Giants.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May (2-1) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-2).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.

Flaherty is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Flaherty will look to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers' May (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .920 in five games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks 30th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 78th.

