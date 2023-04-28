James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) will face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 1-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.