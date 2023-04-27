On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .263 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.