Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Tyler O'Neill (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Webb (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6).
