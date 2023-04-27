The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 28th in slugging.

Goldschmidt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (18 of 24), with more than one hit nine times (37.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), with two or more runs five times (20.8%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

