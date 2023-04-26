Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (22) this season while batting .293 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (22.7%).
  • In 22.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (50.0%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
