Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.3 per game).
- Brebbia will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old righty has 10 appearances in relief this season.
- In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
