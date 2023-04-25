Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In six of nine games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.3 per game).
- Brebbia starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- He has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .207 against him over his 10 games this season.
