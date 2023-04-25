Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 129-121 win over the Hawks (his most recent game) Tatum put up 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Below we will look at Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 29.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.2 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.8 PRA 44.5 43.5 41.5 PR -- 38.9 37.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hawks allow 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 39 31 7 4 4 3 0 4/21/2023 40 29 10 5 4 0 2 4/18/2023 40 29 10 6 5 1 1 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

