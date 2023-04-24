The Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 111-101 loss to the Lakers, Jones totaled .

In this article we will break down Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.3 7.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.4 Assists 3.5 5.2 6.3 PRA -- 18 17.4 PR -- 12.8 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyus Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

Jones has taken 8.9 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.1 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

Giving up 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Tyus Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 17 0 4 3 0 0 0 4/19/2023 36 10 6 8 0 0 1 4/16/2023 25 9 2 3 1 0 1 3/7/2023 34 16 3 3 1 0 0 2/28/2023 14 7 1 4 1 0 2 1/20/2023 20 20 1 2 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.