Luke Kennard will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 111-101 loss to the Lakers, Kennard put up four points.

Let's look at Kennard's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.3 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 4.5 Assists -- 1.5 2.4 PRA -- 13.5 19.7 PR -- 12 17.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 3.1



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Lakers

Kennard's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Luke Kennard vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 25 4 3 3 0 0 1 4/19/2023 24 13 6 1 3 0 1 4/16/2023 26 7 2 1 1 0 1 3/7/2023 19 6 7 5 0 0 0 2/28/2023 23 6 1 1 2 0 0 11/9/2022 25 13 3 2 3 0 1 10/20/2022 24 11 1 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.