Dillon Brooks will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 111-101 loss to the Lakers, Brooks tallied seven points.

Now let's dig into Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA 19.5 20.2 20.7 PR -- 17.6 18.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Dillon Brooks' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.6 per contest.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 19 7 2 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 23 12 1 3 2 0 0 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brooks or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.