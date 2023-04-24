Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his previous game (April 22 loss against the Lakers) posted 18 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Bane, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.5 22.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.8 Assists 3.5 4.4 4.8 PRA 30.5 30.9 32.2 PR -- 26.5 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.8



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

Bane has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 33 18 5 2 3 0 1 4/19/2023 35 17 4 1 1 0 0 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

