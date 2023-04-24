Nolan Gorman's St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) and Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (7-13) will square off in the series opener on Monday, April 24 at Oracle Park. The contest will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-2, 4.84 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 4-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+190) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

