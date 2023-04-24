The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The Giants are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-120). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-11-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 4-5 6-4 3-9 6-12 3-1

