Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .254.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (16.7%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (16.7%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.