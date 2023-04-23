Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 20, Curry produced 36 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 114-97 win versus the Kings.

We're going to break down Curry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 29.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 42.5 41.8 39.9 PR -- 35.5 34.3 3PM 4.5 4.9 5



Looking to bet on one or more of Stephen Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

Curry is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Kings allow 118.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Kings are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.7 assists per game.

The Kings allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 37 36 6 3 6 1 2 4/17/2023 41 28 3 6 3 1 0 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Curry or any of his Warriors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.