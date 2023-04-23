On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .280 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 78th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Flexen makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.