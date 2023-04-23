Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).
- Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Atlanta attempts 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.
