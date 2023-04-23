Cardinals vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cardinals (-115). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.
Cardinals vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 7-7 in those games.
- St. Louis has gone 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-11-0).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-8
|3-5
|5-4
|3-9
|5-12
|3-1
